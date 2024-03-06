Humane Society of Greater Dayton recipient of fundraising from local dealership, Ally

DAYTON — The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group is excited to announce its fifth annual “You Drive, They Thrive” campaign, in partnership with Ally, to benefit the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. The campaign will run from March 1st to April 30th, and they will donate $50 for every test drive taken at any of the eight Jeff Schmitt Auto Group locations.

“This is our sixth year in a row running this campaign and through it we’ve raised $60,000 to help homeless animals right here in our community. It’s a win-win – people get to test drive an awesome vehicle and we get to help an awesome cause!” said Jay Schmitt, President of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group.

“Each year, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton welcomes thousands of animals to our shelter, yet many are unaware that we rely on the generosity of individuals, companies and grants to fund the programs and services we provide to the community,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Initiatives like You Drive; They Thrive and our continued partnership with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group are indispensable to our mission. With the support from advocates like Jay and his team, we extend our reach to help even more animals in need within the Miami Valley. Campaigns like this allow us to continue to deliver exceptional medical care, secure loving homes for homeless pets, and safeguard animals from neglect. We are privileged to join forces with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group again this year and appreciate their ongoing dedication to our community’s animals.”

Jeff Schmidt Humane Society

Test drives can be taken at any of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group’s eight locations, including Jeff Schmitt GMC, Jeff Schmitt Cadillac, Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet East, Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North, Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South, Jeff Schmitt Mazda, Jeff Schmitt Mitsubishi, and Jeff Schmitt Nissan.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill shelter and proud to be the oldest animal welfare agency in the Miami Valley. Since 1902, they have been working tirelessly to protect the animals in our community. As a 501(c)(3) organization, they receive no government funding and rely solely on donations from individuals, companies and grants to run their programs and services. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization on a local, state or national level. For more information on their organization, visit www.hsdayton.org.

For more information about the “You Drive, They Thrive” campaign, contact the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group or visit www.jeffdeals.com.

