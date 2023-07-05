Humane Society of Greater Dayton asks: Do you know who abandoned dog in our parking lot?

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is asking the public for help in identifying a man who parked in the shelter’s lot Wednesday, pulled a young female pit bull out of his car and drove off.

>> Safety of bike path questioned after teenager is hit, killed

The man “threw a defenseless female dog from his vehicle” about 2:15 p.m., the Humane Society said in a prepared statement.

He reached into the back seat of what appears to be a 4-door sage green Cadillac sedan with a sun roof and pulled out the dog, which was friendly and not aggressive. The man did this in front of a mother and two small children who were leaving the shelter at the time of the incident.

The shelter shared a video of the incident, recorded by an in-house camera, with News Center 7. That video accompanies this report.

According to the humane society, of utmost concern is the well-being of the 1- to 2-year-old dog, which is lactating and appears to have recently given birth. The humane society fears for the welfare of her puppies, who may suffer without the crucial care and nurturing only their mother can provide.

Humane Society Abandoned Dog This dog was abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton shelter on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Shelter workers have asked police and the public to help track down the man who left the dog behind. (Courtesy: Humane Society of Greater Dayton).

Anyone who has any information about the individual involved is asked to come forward and help the investigation. Humane society officials said they have notified police, but finding the man will be difficult because the license plate was not visible.

The humane society encourages you to contact its agent at 937-262-8091. Your assistance can play a crucial role in bringing justice to this unfortunate situation and ensuring the safety and welfare of the innocent animals affected.

“Purposefully abandoning an animal, regardless of the circumstances or location, is illegal,” said Brian Weltge, humane society president & CEO.

“At the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, we are committed to assisting individuals with their animal-related challenges. However, it is crucial to emphasize that pet owners bear the responsibility until appropriate assistance can be provided, whether by our organization or another agency,” Weltge said.

“As a private nonprofit, we follow a managed-intake model, accepting animal surrenders through scheduled appointments. This allows us to operate within our capacity and resources,” he said. “Illegally abandoning animals like this not only violates the law but also places an enormous strain on the limited resources available to care for the animals under our protection.”

©2023 Cox Media Group