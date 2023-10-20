Humane Society discovers malnourished, neglected dog only a puppy; ask for public’s help

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has provided an update on a neglected dog that was turned into them.

As News Center 7 reported earlier this week, a black and tan female coon hound was turned into the shelter with severe injuries.

The humane society originally believed the dog was 3 years old but now said it is in fact only 4 to 5 months old.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Malnourished, neglected dog turned into Humane Society, investigation opened

The puppy had a thick, heavy chain dragging beside her.

The same chain that was so tight around her neck that it had grown into her neck, according to the humane society.

The agency said their veterinarian team was able to remove the chain, but the puppy still needs a lot of medical attention before she is fully recovered.

The dog was left near 1500 Wisconsin Blvd, at the corner of Noble Avenue sometime before 9 a.m., Wednesday morning.

If you have seen this dog, or have witnessed anything that could help in this animal cruelty investigation, contact the Humane Society Agents immediately at 937-262-8091.

Neglected dog (Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

Neglected Dog (Credit: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)





