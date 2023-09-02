Huber Heights woman charged for allegedly hitting a person with car on purpose

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman from Huber Heights has been indicted after she allegedly hit a person with her car on purpose, a spokesperson of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Malenia Altman, 22 years old, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault for the June 28 incident.

Altman is accused of hitting the victim with her car in the street on the 5000 block of Tilbury Road in Huber Heights, the spokesperson said.

She has reportedly had issues with the victim previously, the spokesperson said.

Altman is not in custody at this time but the next court date is Thursday, September 14.

