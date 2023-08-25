Huber Heights appoints new city manager after over 2-year search

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has appointed a new city manager after searching for over two years.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A fractured Huber Heights City Council sidelines search for city manager

The city council approved a three-year contract for Richard Dzik during its regular council meeting Monday night, a city spokesperson said.

He will begin his position as City Manager on September 11.

>>RELATED: 18 months later, Huber Heights still without city manager

News Center 7 previously reported that Dzik was one of three candidates for the job last June and each vote was a 4-3 result, lacking one council member.

The other candidates were Gerald Smith and John Russell.

The council needed five yes votes to approve a city manager and in the case of a tie, the mayor got the final say.

>>RELATED: Search for Huber Heights city manager sparks concerns from residents

Dzik currently serves as the Safety Service Director for the City of Mount Vernon and worked previously as the Director of the Emergency Management Agency for Knox County.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations as the city manager for Huber Heights.

Dzik will be holding a meet and greet at the next city council meeting on August 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall at the 6100 block of Taylorsville Road.

©2023 Cox Media Group