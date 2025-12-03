How to protect your pipes and home from below-freezing temperatures

SPRINGBORO — Cold weather in the Miami Valley is causing significant issues for homeowners, with frozen and burst pipes leading to costly repairs.

Holdon Lingrell from Complete Detail Cleaning and Restoration reports that his company has been busy responding to calls about water damage caused by burst pipes.

“Their whole basement, all the carpet and everything was torn out,” said Lingrell, describing the damage at a Springboro home.

Lingrell explained that the damage occurred when a family left their hose connected to the outside spigot, which then froze and broke, allowing water to run for several hours.

The cost of repairs for such incidents can vary widely, with estimates ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 or more, depending on the extent of the damage.

To prevent similar issues, homeowners are advised to disconnect hoses from outside spigots, let faucets drip with a mix of hot and cold water, and open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate.

Using a hose bib cover for insulation and knowing the location of the water main shutoff valve can also help mitigate damage from burst pipes.

By taking preventative measures, Miami Valley homeowners can reduce the risk of costly repairs due to burst pipes during cold weather.

