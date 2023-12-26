How to protect your donation dollars from end of the year giving scams

DAYTON — If you want to donate to charity before the end of the year, you’ve got less than a week left. You need to be vigilant because scammers are looking to take advantage of your giving spirit.

As News Center 7 reported at 5:00, several local charities and foundations, including the Dayton Foundation, said this is their busiest time of year.

>> ‘We don’t have a lot of time;’ Group working to repair historic Troy building before April deadline

“If you look at that as a percentage, I’d say probably 30 percent of our giving or more occurs at the end of the year,” Michelle Lovely, Senior Vice President of Development and Donor Services at the Dayton Foundation, told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

But sadly, there are criminals trying to get your donation dollars. To protect your money, don’t respond to phone calls. Instead, ask charities to send you information.

“There are sometimes copycat organizations, so it’ll be similar to a name that you’ve heard of but not the exact name. So really, ask for their tax ID numbers, information that you can use to research them,” Lovely said.

>> Need to return a Christmas gift? Here’s what you should know first

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told Bedell that no legitimate charity will ever ask you for cash, gift cards, or money orders. He also said other red flags include:

If an organization can’t tell you how your donation will be used.

If they won’t give you a callback number.

If they ask for personal information like your social security number or date of birth.

“Scammers know that we’re all in a giving mood, that we want to help those that are less fortunate, and they are so willing to take advantage of you,” Yost said. “Make sure that you know who you’re dealing with and that you’re comfortable that they’re on the up and up.”

You can also research charities that are registered and in good standing here in Ohio on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website.

© 2023 Cox Media Group