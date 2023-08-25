How a local athletic trainer will keep his team hydrated with the heat

KETTERING — Summer football practices are no joke but the addition of heat, humidity and the bright sun are making the second week of the 2023 football season the most dangerous in a while.

Head Athletic Trainer for the Kettering Fairmont High School football team Chris Cameron has to worry about more than just bones and muscles this week.

“My priority, especially tonight, is keeping kids hydrated,” Cameron said.

Cameron said coaches can stagger water breaks anytime they’re needed during practices, but games aren’t the same. He can suggest an extra time-out to coaches and game referees for players to rehydrate.

“If we need a mid-quarter water break, then we will take a mid-quarter water break,” Cameron said.

Players don’t have the option of wearing shorts and t-shirts to stay cool, instead, they must wear shoulder pads, pants, and helmets.

Additionally, turf fields are typically an additional 10 degrees hotter than what the air is.

Cameron said he will be on the lookout for players who seem to have slowed down and are less energized.

“All my water, all my Gatorade will be filled, all my ice towels and ice tubs filled, just in case we need to rapidly cool someone,” Cameron said.

Fans that are sitting on metal bleachers tonight are at risk and need to make sure they stay hydrated as well, Cameron said.

Tonight, most games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., which means at least a quarter or more will have the sun beaming down.

Friday night football Kettering Fairmont football stadium





