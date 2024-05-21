Hot again today; Strong storms possible tomorrow, cooler late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot again on Tuesday

Strong storms possible Wednesday

Cooler, more storms late week

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking these warm temperatures and our next chance for strong storms LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Excessive heat tips for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Bus stop forecast for Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heat index on either side of 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the afternoon.

Futurecast for Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms. If morning showers and storms pop, the less likely the afternoon storms will become strong to severe.

Storm threats for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

If we do destabilize, some of the afternoon storms may be strong to severe, but it is very much a conditional threat. Either way, SPC maintains a 2/5, slight, risk for severe storms. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding would be the threats.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 4 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few more storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Potential rainfall for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few storms are possible. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 80.

