Hot again today; Strong storms possible tomorrow, cooler late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hot again on Tuesday
- Strong storms possible Wednesday
- Cooler, more storms late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
Heat index on either side of 90 degrees. A stray shower or storm may pop up during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms. If morning showers and storms pop, the less likely the afternoon storms will become strong to severe.
If we do destabilize, some of the afternoon storms may be strong to severe, but it is very much a conditional threat. Either way, SPC maintains a 2/5, slight, risk for severe storms. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding would be the threats.
Highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few more storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few storms are possible. Highs around 80.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s
SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 80.
