Homeowners asked to minimize risks of frozen, burst pipes with these frigid temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — Homeowners are still being asked to minimize the risk of damage to their caused by frozen and burst pipes with these cold temperatures.

Both plastic and copper pipes are at risk of freezing due to sudden temperature drops, poor insulation, or incorrect thermostat settings, a AAA spokesperson said.

“This week’s cold weather can wreak havoc not just with vehicles, but with homes as well,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager, in a statement. “Knowing how to prevent frozen pipes, what to do when your pipes burst, what your insurance will cover, and how to process your claim is key.”

A pipe crack even as small as 1/8-inch can spew up to 250 gallons of water per day.

That can cause flooding, serious structure damage, and the potential for mold, according to Hitchens.

The entire region is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and could see wind chills 15 degrees below zero, the National Weather Service said.

AAA has this advice on preventing frozen pipes:

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shut-off valve is and how it works.

Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl spaces and attic.

Seal gaps around pipes that allow cold air inside. You also should look for air leaks around electrical wiring, clothes dryer vents, and pipes. Use caulk or insulation to keep the cold out.

Disconnect garden hoses. If possible, use an indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets. This reduces the chance that pipes inside the house will freeze.

If a freeze is expected, consider allowing warm water to drip slightly overnight, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. Even a slight trickle may keep your pipes from freezing.

When there is the possibility of a freeze, don’t turn down the thermostat at bedtime. Instead, maintain the same setting day and night. Temperature drops, which are more common overnight, could freeze your pipes.

Open cabinet doors. This will allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes located under sinks.

If you’re going on vacation or leaving your home for an extended period, consider maintaining minimal heat to prevent freezing

If a homeowner does have frozen pipes, AAA says the following should be done:

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, your pipes are likely frozen.

You may be able to use a hair dryer to thaw a frozen pipe. Begin by warming the section of the pipe closest to the faucet, then work your way out toward the coldest part of the pipe.

Never use a hair dryer or any electrical appliances in areas of standing water. You could be electrocuted.

Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame. It could cause a fire.

If a homeowner has burst pipes, AAA says to do the following:

If your pipes burst, first turn off the main water valve and then clean up the water. You don’t want the water to do more damage than it already has.

Call your insurance company’s claims department as soon as you can. An insurance adjuster does not need to see the spill before you act. However, he or she will want to inspect any damaged items.

Make temporary repairs and take other steps to protect your property from further damage. Remove any carpet or furniture that can be further damaged from seepage.

AAA has the following advice for managing your home insurance claims:

Check with your agent or insurance company so you’ll be sure what your policy covers.

Standard homeowner policies will cover most of the kinds of damage that result from a freeze. For example, if house pipes freeze and burst or if ice forms in gutters and cause water to back up under roof shingles and seep into the house. You would also be covered if the weight of snow or ice damages your house.

Make a list of the damaged articles and take photos.

Save the receipts for what you spend—including additional living expenses if you must leave your home until repairs are completed—and submit them to your insurance company for reimbursement.

If your home sustains water damage, it is important to make sure that it is properly dried and repaired to prevent any potential problem with mold. Remember, mold cannot survive without moisture.





