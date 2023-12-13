Holiday scams: Area police department warns not to fall victim to this text message

CENTERVILLE — It’s the season for holiday scams, and warnings don’t seem to keep up with the new ways thieves are trying to take advantage of you.

One local police department is urging people to stay alert.

The Centerville Police Department put a warning out on its Facebook page that shows a text message sent out by thieves saying there is a problem with a package that has arrived at the warehouse asking the receiver to open an attached link.

This follows a similar text several weeks back that asked people to click an attached link and fill out a survey, and the advice Centerville police gave then applies now as well.

“Scammers are very, very good at using language that convinces people that they are legit,” said Officer Keith Wallace is with the Centerville Police Department. “Our recommendation is if you have any suspicion at all, don’t respond, don’t click, don’t call the numbers given in emails or texts.”

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, contact your banking institutions immediantly, change your passwords, and notify your local police department so they can be aware of any new threats.





