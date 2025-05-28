Historic museum moves forward with plans to restore artifacts, preserve building after fire damage

TROY — A museum that lost several artifacts to a fire in December has now finished the first phase of its restoration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke with the executive director of the museum. Hear more about the steps they’re taking to restore the historic building LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Overfield Tavern Museum in Troy lost several artifacts in a fire last December, but in the first phase of restoring the building, everything of historical significance has been retrieved and wooden beams were put in place to stabilize the building.

RELATED: ‘You cannot replace that;’ Ohio’s oldest log tavern goes up in flames; cause now determined

Executive Director of Overfield Tavern Museum Chris Manning said the next two phases of the restoration process could take a couple of years.

Since finishing phase one, Manning said it’s been quiet around the museum, but soon experts will be coming to the building to prepare the site.

“We are going to be working with a historic architect to come up with plans, a guiding document called a Historic Structure Report, which will help us decide how best to approach the restoration,” Manning said.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group