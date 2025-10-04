Highs in the 80s could be numbered until Spring of next year

DAYTON — Summer has been hard to break so far this year. The days of temperatures in the 80s may be near its end for 2025 as a potent cold front is bringing a return to reality.

This weekend we are keeping highs in the mid 80s running over 10 degrees above average! Our average last high temperature on average in Dayton, is September 22. So we are a bit behind schedule.

The strong cold front is arriving on Tuesday and looks to bring widespread showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder! A solid, healthy soaking of rain looks possible with generally a half to an inch of rain.

The big story is going to be the reality check after. Highs should drop back down into the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of this work week and mornings could drop down in the low 40s!