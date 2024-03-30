High school student receives Humanitarian Award for saving injured dog

RIVERSIDE — A high school student received a Humanitarian Award for saving an injured dog.

Yesterday, the Riverside Police Department recognized Brenen, a student at Stebbins Highschool, with a Humanitarian award, according to a Facebook post from Riverside PD.

>> Intoxicated teen wrong way driver crashes, injures 5 people, shuts down Ohio bridge

Earlier this week, Brenen found a dog while he was driving to school. When he realized the dog was injured and needed treatment right away, he took the injured dog to a local animal clinic.

The animal clinic could not help at the time since Brenen was not the owner of the dog. He then drove the dog to the Riverside Police Department to seek help.

“Due to Brenen’s persistence and our resources, the injured dog was able to get the care it needed and the owner was located. Great job Brenen!” The police department said in the Facebook post.





©2024 Cox Media Group