High school senior suffers serious injury during football game

STARK COUNTY — A high school senior in northeast Ohio is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury during a football game on Friday.

Justin Landes, a senior at Lake High School in Uniontown, was hurt during the third quarter of the school’s football game Friday night and taken to an area hospital.

While at the hospital, it was determined that Landes suffered a laceration to his right kidney, the district’s athletic department confirmed.

Landes underwent a successful surgery on Saturday to address the injury and the internal bleeding, but during the operation, surgeons found an additional kidney laceration.

The additional laceration could not be addressed during the first procedure.

The district said Landes remains hospitalized while his medical team continues to treat and evaluate the next steps.

