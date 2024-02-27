High school principal to resign in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School will have a new principal at the start of next school year.

Current high school principal Daniel Barnes is resigning from the position effective July 31.

His resignation was accepted by the Tipp City Board of Education during their Feb. 20 meeting. His position has already been posted on the district’s website.

Barnes is resigning to “exercise right to continuing contract as a Teacher with Tipp City Schools,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

Barnes was hired as the high school principal in July 2021.

Prior to working in Tipp City, he served as the assistant principal at Sidney Middle School and Sidney High School. He also has experience of teaching at the collegiate level.

News Center 7 has reached out to the school district for comment on Barnes’ decision to resign. At this time, we’re waiting on a response.





