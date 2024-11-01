High school mourns loss of former student killed in go-kart crash

DAYTON — A school is mourning the loss of a former student killed in a go-kart crash in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He was involved in different clubs and activities. You know, it was very friendly kid, well-liked, things like that. And he had had an older brother here as well,” Matt Sableski, Carroll High School principal said.

The school is remembering Lucas Hamilton.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Tuesday we started to get kind of the news trickling in through our students who knew him or were close to him,” Sableski said.

Since then, the school has been offering support for those who knew him.

“We did offer prayer on Wednesday morning for him. We would have a special prayer that we would use in that specific case, and we offered that for him. A number of students have seen their counselors as needed and campus ministers,” Sableski said.

News Center 7 previously reported that Hamilton died in a crash on Kemper Avenue on Monday.

Police said he ran his go-kart into the back of a pickup truck.

Hamilton had also worked at the Texas Roadhouse in Fairborn since May.

Staff have turned a booth into a memorial for him.

“And we have a journal describing all of our favorite memories to give to his family and all that. And it was amazing to see like everybody just endless amounts of love just come in and support him,” Josie O’Dell, manager at the Texas Fairborn said.

Hamilton’s visitation is set for Nov. 4.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



