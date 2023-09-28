High school homecoming parade to affect traffic in Vandalia this afternoon

VANDALIA — Drivers will be impacted late this afternoon in Vandalia.

Butler High School will be having its homecoming parade and the route will go east from the old ATA grounds at National and Helke Roads, Vandalia Police wrote on social media.

The parade will then go south on Dixie Drive and disperse around the high school.

The school says staging begins around 5 p.m.

Road closures take effect at around 5:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:45 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during that time.





