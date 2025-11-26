‘He’s back;’ Bengals activate Joe Burrow off injured list ahead of Thanksgiving game with Baltimore

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken another step toward returning to the field on Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The team activated Burrow to the roster from the Injured Reserve list on Wednesday.

The team shared a video of Burrow on social media, saying, “He’s back.”

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he anticipated Burrow would play in the Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

“He looks like he’s in good shape right now to be ready to go,” Taylor said.

Thursday will mark Burrow’s first action since he was injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

Burrow suffered a toe injury during the second quarter of that game and was placed on the Injured Reserve list two days later.

He returned to practice on Nov. 10.

The Bengals, who now have a 3-8 record, have won one game since Burrow’s injury. They began starting backup quarterback Jake Browning before making a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Joe Flacco.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group