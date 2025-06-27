Heavy rain, hydrant flushing turn Dayton streets into lakes

DAYTON — Heavy rain on Thursday brought a lot of flooding to different areas of the Miami Valley.

The flooding was so bad in several Dayton neighborhoods that cars were stuck standing in water.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talked to a resident Friday who witnessed drivers getting stuck in high water.

While it was raining on Thursday, residents reached out to News Center 7 with questions about hydrants in the city of Dayton flushing water out. One hydrant in particular was on Patterson Road.

Wright has lived on Patterson Road for nearly 20 years. He said he’s used to seeing flooding, but not like it was on Thursday.

“It was flooding for a while yesterday. This is the worst I’ve seen in a long time,” Wright said.

Wright sent News Center 7 a picture that showed the water up to his knees. He said he was directing traffic because drivers kept trying to make it through.

“They’re like, no, you know, rules don’t apply. So, we’re just going through it. And we just stand on the porch and watch and make little wagers on who’s going to just die and be stuck in the middle of the street,” Wright said.

He said the street looked like a lake and could see waves coming up onto the sidewalk as they passed through it.

Two cars got stuck in the high water on the road. Wright said the street looked like a lake for about two hours.

“One of the cars that was kind of stalled out was literally floating. There’s enough water to float a car there,” Wright said.

Some residents noticed fire hydrants flushing out water in Dayton. The city’s water department said hydrants may be flushed in order to return the water supply to standard condition after it becomes cloudy.

Wright said he noticed cloudy water about a week ago, but wasn’t too concerned and did not think it affected how fast roads flooded.

“I really don’t think that had anything to do with it. I saw there was one open over there. They were open to draining stuff, but they weren’t by any stretch throwing a bunch of water out in the street at all,” Wright said.

Wright said crews added an extra sewer drain in 2012, but it has not made a difference.

