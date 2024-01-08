US 35 shut down due to heavy police presence in Dayton

DATYTON — A large police response is currently reported on US 35 in Dayton.

News Center 7 has a team of reporters working this story. LIVE updates coming on News Center 7 at noon and on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

>> PHOTOS: Large police response outside MVH after west Dayton incident

US 35 is shut down in both directions between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for police activity, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

US. Route 35 is CLOSED between Abbey Avenue and Infirmary Road both East and West bound. There is no access to Route 35 from Liscum Avenue or Gettysburg Boulevard. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ps0oOv2Fdv — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 8, 2024

A person who identified themself as a witness called News Center 7 to report seeing a police officer loaded into a different cruiser and taken away from the scene.

A large police presence is also reported at Miami Valley Hospital.

>> ‘Kind of shocked;’ Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting happens in ‘quiet’ community

A separate investigation involving Trotwood police is underway on Voyager Boulevard after a reported felonious assault.

A Trotwood police sergeant on scene told News Center 7 that a man ran over a woman, and while police and medics were responding, the suspect drove by in a truck and pointed a gun at them. This prompted a police pursuit.

We are working to learn if the two incidents are related.

US 35 will be shut down for multiple hours, the police department said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Large Police Presence Outside MVH

©2024 Cox Media Group