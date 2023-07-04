Heavy flames, collapsed roof reported from Dayton house on fire

DAYTON — Heavy flames burned a residential structure in Dayton Tuesday overnight.

Dayton Fire were dispatched to the 3300 block of Palmerston Avenue at 2:21 a.m. on reports of a structure fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

The structure fire was later upgraded to a working fire once firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed heavy flames were emanating from the building.

The building was bordered up when the fire began. Dispatchers were unable to confirm if the structure was vacant; however, firefighters did intend to search the property once the fire was manageable and crews could force entry with a modicum of safety.

The residential structure’s roof collapsed due to the fire.

Firefighters reported that there were downed power lines in the backyard of the property, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

The Dayton Fire Department led the investigation into the fire.

