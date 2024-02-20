Heating issues force classes to be canceled at 1 school in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Classes have been canceled at a school today in the city of Trotwood.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools announced this morning that there will be no classes today at the Early Learning Center due to heating issues.

The Early Learning Center teaches students from Preschool to First Grade, according to the Trotwood-Madison City School’s website.

