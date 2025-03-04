‘Heartbreaking on every level;’ Ukrainian Americans speak out after oval office clash

MIAMI VALLEY — There are many people in the United States with a direct link to Ukraine keeping a very close eye on the new developments and praying the current situation doesn’t get worse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Nick Foley talked to people in the Miami Valley with ties to Ukraine and about how the conflict is extremely personal for them. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The high-profile clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump is not something often seen in the Oval Office.

Maria Steffe, who is on the board of the Ukrainian Society of Greater Dayton and an American Citizen, says watching the recent waning of federal support for Ukraine and it’s efforts to hold off a Russian invasion now three years in the making has been difficult.

“When you have two people that you respect so much, it’s hard to see them in that sort of conflict,” Steffe said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group