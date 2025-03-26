‘Heart dropped;’ Man’s car stolen during crime spree

ENGLEWOOD — A man is worried he will never see his car again.

Multijurisdictional auto task forces, like the Auto Suppression Task Force in Dayton, are one of the factors decreasing vehicle thefts nationwide.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau announced vehicle thefts are down 17 percent across the country.

However, one Englewood man is on the wrong side of that statistic.

“I got out of bed and walked down and saw my glass everywhere ... heart dropped,” Kaden Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy had his Chevrolet Camaro for just over a year before it was stolen from his apartment parking lot.

He reported it to the police — a week later, they found out the suspect used a rental car to go on a spree.

“They used that rental car to steal a car and then stole my car and a car from the apartment behind me,” Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy said he thinks the person or persons who took his car could be part of a complex vehicle theft ring.

“Maybe they’ve been watching for a bit. It’s definitely crazy to learn that. The cops told me nowadays that is a new thing they do. They’ll reprogram your car from a tablet or something with a key,” Kenworthy said.

Englewood police last spotted Kenworthy’s stolen car going southbound on Main Street with the help of cameras.

The vehicle information was logged into a database.

Kenworthy isn’t sure he will ever see his car again.

