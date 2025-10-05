Health officials investigating measles exposure in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Health officials are investigating after a person with a confirmed case of measles visited two places in Ohio.

Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said that on Sept. 25, the infected individual visited the New Albany Early Learning Center and Target at Hamilton Quarter, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The New Albany-Plain Local School District notified families and staff about the potential exposure.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine and was at the school or store during those times may have been exposed.

The health department advises that anyone sick and presenting symptoms should call their doctor’s office to let them know about the potential exposure before going into the office.

Symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A measles rash typically appears three to five days after initial symptoms.

There are three confirmed measles cases in central Ohio, all in unvaccinated family members who traveled internationally.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

