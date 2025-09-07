Health officials investigate ‘elevated’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma numbers among teens at 1 Ohio high school

MEDINA COUNTY — “Elevated” numbers of Hodgkin’s lymphoma have been reported among teenagers in one northern Ohio high school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A resident brought concerns about Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases in teenagers in Medina City Schools to the Medina County Health Department (MCHD), prompting an investigation, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

“MCHD responded by completing an investigation into the observed and expected number of Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases among 15-19 year olds in Medina County,” the MCHD said in a release obtained by WOIO. “Although the numbers from that time period were slightly elevated, the number of cases was not necessarily significantly higher than what we would expect to see between 2014 and 2023 for that age group.”

Health officials interviewed patients and their families about each of their cases.

“While it is very rare to have a cancer cluster with a common environmental cause, MCHD will continue to gather information and monitor the situation,” the release stated.

As WOIO reported, Hodgkin’s lymphoma is the most common cancer among teens and young adults. It’s also considered “treatable and highly curable.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group