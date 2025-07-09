‘Happy as they paddled away;’ Duck family relocated from Ohio lazy river

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A duck family had to be relocated from a lazy river at an Ohio pool.

The City of Westlake Police Department shared on social media that a family of Mallard ducks had been born at Peterson Pool and were “happy to float around the lazy river.”

“Unfortunately, mom did not update her pool pass with all the newly hatched kids, so WPD officers relocated them to a more natural pond at Clague Park,” the post said. “The family seemed happy as they paddled away.”

One of the ducklings was reluctant to swim off, but officers were able to reunite the duckling with its family.

“We can confirm that the WHOLE duck family was reunited! Even the last reluctant duckling,” the post said.

