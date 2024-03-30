Groups travel to Logan Co. to give out food, Easter baskets to Indian Lake community

LOGAN COUNTY — Two groups are coming to Indian Lake today to give back in the wake of the deadly and destructive tornado that hit the community earlier this month.

From 1-3 p.m. today, Krazy 4 Clovers, a 4H club out of West Jefferson, will be in Lakeview serving food for those impacted by the tornadoes, according to Mayor Elaine Fagan.

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

Then, from 3-4:30 p.m., representatives from Verena at Hilliard will be in Logan County to hand out Easter baskets.

Fagan told News Center 7 that Verena at Hilliard, an independent senior living community, put together 500 Easter baskets to give out to children in the Indian Lake community.

The baskets will be distributed at Buckeye At The Lake, a restaurant on State Route 235 in Lakeview. The Easter Bunny will also be there.

©2024 Cox Media Group