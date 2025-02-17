Group of teenagers kick door, tear down pride flag at local home

GERMANTOWN — A family was scared and confused Saturday afternoon when they heard a loud bang at their door.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dan Smith said he was sitting on the couch Saturday when a group of juveniles rain to their home on Warren Sreet.

One kicked the door while another ripped their pride flag and stood down.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 reached out to Germantown Police Department who said the Smith family reported what happened, but decided not to press charges.

Smith said he decided to show compassion.

“Even a juvenile record can ... it can lead to worse. We’ve all been kids. We’ve all done stupid stuff before,” Smith said.

He said his family has lived here for a year and never had issues with neighbors, but a line has to be drawn when it comes to his property.

“It’s the understanding what happens when you propagate hate,” Smith said.

Besides not spreading hate, Smith said he really wants all young people to learn the dangers that can happen when you do something like this.

“If you try to kick in a door, you could get shot ... then you have a whole different situation,” he said.

Germantown police said they will increase patrols in the area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group