Group of medics, EMTS now members of Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON — A local fire department welcomed a new group of medics and EMTS on Friday.

Seven members of the EMS Recruit Class of 2024-A finished six weeks of training for the Dayton Fire Department, according to a social media post.

This includes three paramedics and four EMTS.

The department said on its Facebook page that they just completed six weeks of intense training on patient assessment, medical treatment, vehicle operations, and Dayton fire policies and procedures.

They also completed their ceremonial final run to the fire headquarters Friday morning and graduated that afternoon.

Dayton Fire Recruit Class 2024-A Photo contributed by Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook) (Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook)/Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook))

