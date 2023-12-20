Group of local dancers to perform at tonight’s Cavs home game

GREENE CO/CLEVELAND — A group of local dancers will be performing at tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers game.

>>Local students given opportunity to pick out new winter gear

The Dance Force Jazz Line from the Miami Valley Dance Center in Fairborn will be performing at tonight’s game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, a spokesperson said.

The group is made up of 24 dancers, ranging from ages eight to 18.

“We were so excited to get the invitation back in the spring about this performance opportunity,” said Kelly Fuller with the Miami Valley Dance Center. “They are all from the Miami Valley and so excited to represent our area at an NBA game.”

The group started their routine in September and recently premiere it on stage at their Winter Carnival of Dance.

It’s high energy piece with all the songs based around a fire them.

It’s called, “En Fuego.”

Cleveland will host Utah tonight at 7 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group