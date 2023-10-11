Groundbreaking for new Greene County jail to take place later this month

XENIA — Greene County will break ground on a new jail later this month.

It will take place at the 2200 block of Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia on October 27, a Greene County spokesperson said.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to start around 10:30 a.m.

The jail will be named the “Greene County Gene Fischer Correction Center” in honor of the late Sheriff Gene Fischer who passed away in 2021.

It will be located at the site that houses the Greene County Adult Detention Center.

