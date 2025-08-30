‘A gritty win to start the season;’ Ohio State coach reacts to Week 1 over No. 1 Texas

COLUMBUS — The No. 3 Ohio State defense led the way in their Week 1 win over top-ranked Texas on Saturday.

The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns, 14-7, in Columbus in defense of their national championship.

They held Texas quarterback Arch Manning to 170 yards passing, one touchdown, and an interception.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said the Ohio Stadium atmosphere “made a huge difference.”

“I want to thank the fans. What an unbelievable atmosphere,” he said after the game. “I say all the time that it takes everybody, and the fans certainly brought it today.”

The defense stopped Texas at the goal line to open the second half, and Jermaine Matthews Jr picked Manning’s pass led to the Buckeyes’ second touchdown.

Julian Sayin threw a deep pass that Carnell Tate caught for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 13:08 left in the fourth quarter.

“I’m just proud of our guys. It’s a gritty win to start the season,” said Day.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Ohio State played “a really disciplined game,” and that the Longhorns did not take advantage of scoring opportunities.

“We had opportunities to score points, and we didn’t,” he said. “We have to keep digging into our ability to score, and we have the opportunity to do so.”

This was a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal game from January, when Ohio State beat Texas, 28-14.

The Buckeyes are now 1-0.

Their next game will be Sept. 6 when they host Grambling State at 3:30 p.m. in Columbus.

