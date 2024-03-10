Greene County school district to recommend high school principal candidate

XENIA, Greene County — A local school district is closer to finding its new high school principal.

On Monday, Xenia Community Schools will recommend Todd M. Whalen for the position of Xenia High School Principal to the school board, according to a spokesperson from the district.

“I am excited by the energy, enthusiasm, and extensive experience that Todd brings to the table for Xenia students and staff,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent. “As our community knows, the high school experience is critical for student success, and I believe he is the right leader to help us move the district forward and improve outcomes for students.”

The spokesperson said that Whalen graduated from Xenia High School in 2002 and is pleased to return to the district he grew up in.

“I am honored by the confidence and trust shown in me by the district, and am incredibly excited to get started in my new role with Xenia Schools,” Whalen said. “I am truly looking forward to getting to know the staff and students at Xenia High School as we work together to build on and continue the proud traditions built over many years. After all, once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer!”

Most recently, Whalen was assistant principal at Bellbrook High School until August 2019, then became the interim director of special education for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District from 2020-2021.

The spokesperson said Whalen has also held leadership positions in districts in Waynesville, Missouri, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina, and Salisbury, North Carolina.

His resume also includes positions ranging from dean of students, assistant principal, director of student services, and principal.

Whalen has a B.S. in AYA Education from the University of Dayton, an M.A. in School Administration Management and Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb University and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership-Superintendency from Arkansas State University.

The new principal will replace David Torrence, who will be retiring at the end of the school year, the spokesperson said.

