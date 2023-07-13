Greene County road to be closed next week due to culvert replacement project

GREENE COUNTY — A road in Greene County will be closed next week due to a culvert replacement project.

Eleazer Road in Greene County will be fully closed starting July 17 for up to four days by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT’s Clinton County maintenance facility will be replacing a culvert on Eleazer Road at its intersection with U.S. 68, just north of Smith Road, a spokesperson said.

No homes are between Smith Road and U.S. 68 and there will be no detour for this closure, according to ODOT.

The road is expected to be back open by July 20 and all work will be contingent upon the weather.

