Greene County offering chance for people to drop off old tires today

XENIA — People in Greene County can get rid of any old tires today.

The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting the first of two Tire Amnesty Collections today, the department announced on social media.

It will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Greene County Environmental Services at the 2100 block of Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia.

Greene County residents can drop off tires in the following categories for a small fee:

Car/light truck tires- $1

Semi truck tires- $2

Implement or tractor tires- $3

People must register ahead through the Greene SWCD office.

They can either call (937) 416-3768 or by email.

The second Tire Amnesty Collection will be on October 26.

