Greek letters can control weather

DAYTON — The OMGEA block is a common stalled weather pattern. It gets it’s name from the Greek Letter Omega shape. An area of high pressure is sandwiched between two low pressure systems.

We need a strong area of slow pressure to break down the ridge before we can grasp any decent rain chance. Our next attempt to do exactly that will be Saturday and Sunday. However, the confidence level is low. The current rain probability is 30 percent and subject to change to lower probabilities.

As of the August 1st the Dayton International Airport (DAY) has only received 1.54″ of rain and typically DAY should have 4.39″ by September 15th. This puts us down 2.97″ of rain and unfortunately this number will rise over the upcoming week.

RAINFALL STATS

Sadly, the moderate drought will expand across the entire Miami Valley.

©2025 Cox Media Group