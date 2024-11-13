Greek fast-food restaurant closes only Miami Valley location

DAYTON — Dayton’s only Pita Pit has closed its doors.
The Pita Pit located at 1047 Brown Street is permanently closed, according to its Facebook.
The restaurant opened in December 2018.
There are no other Pita Pit locations open in the Miami Valley, according to the franchise’s website.
