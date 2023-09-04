Greater Dayton RTA offering free bus rides today for Labor Day holiday

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will be offering free bus rides systemwide today on Labor Day.

The purpose is to “Celebrate America’s workforce,” a spokesperson said.

The RTA’s ‘Proudly Serving’ Kettering’ Bus will be in Kettering’s Holiday at Home parade which takes place today from 9:55 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Labor Day.

The bus design features places in Kettering where RTA can take passengers and includes Bart Simpson, who is voiced by Kettering native Nancy Cartwright.

Far Hills Avenue will be closed today starting at 9:55 a.m. until 12 p.m. and it also means RTA’s Route six will be temporarily rerouted, according to the spokesperson.

Traffic will be rerouted from Far Hills Avenue and the rest of the route includes:

The bus will turn left onto Dorothy Lane

Right onto Shroyer Road

Left onto Far Hills Avenue

Greater RTA says the northbound reroute will be in reverse order.

For you to plan your trip, visit this website.

Greater Dayton RTA offering free bus rides on Labor Day

