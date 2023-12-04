Greater Dayton RTA to add new route at end of month

KETTERING — The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new route at the end of the month, according to a spokesperson for the transit service.

On Dec. 31, Route 28 will be available for RTA riders, the spokesperson said.

This route will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will have a frequency of approximately 40 minutes.

The route will run through parts of Kettering along Dorothy Lane to East Stroop Road, to Southern Boulevard, and then back to Dorothy Lane, the spokesperson said.

It was mapped out to replace the southern portion of the discontinued Route 11.

The route will not travel downtown to Wright Stop Plaza, but it will intersect with five other existing routes that do travel downtown, the spokesperson said.

The cross-routes that travel downtown include 6, 12, 16, 17, and 19.

The City of Kettering collaborated with the RTA to make sure the new route serves current and future economic development sites, the spokesperson said.

The route is located along several corporations and businesses like hospitals, grocery stores, and shopping centers.

“The RTA believes Route 28 will ultimately create better connections and more direct access to jobs, health care, and educational opportunities, providing an increase in transportation equity,” the spokesperson said.

