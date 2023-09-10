Great Miami Riverway Half Marathon to take place Sunday, expect road closures

TROY — The Great Miami Riverway Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10.

From 7 a.m. to 8:20 a.m., Water Street will be closed from Adams Street to North Market Street. Adams Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road.

>> 46th Annual Italian Fall Festa in Kettering continues through Sunday

As runners approach other roadways that are part of the route, traffic will be stopped briefly.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of the event and residents are invited to cheer on runners along the route.

©2023 Cox Media Group