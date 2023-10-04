Grab those sneakers, bike helmets for ‘National Walk & Bike to School Day’ today across country

CLARK COUNTY — Dust off your tennis shoes or grab your bike because today is National Walk & Bike to School Day.

The 27th annual event encourages children and their families to embrace physical health, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that children and adolescents engage in one hour or more of physical activity each day to promote overall health.

This includes:

Walking

Roller skating

Scooters

Skateboards

Bikes

Active lifestyles help children develop strong bones, muscles, and joints, while reducing the risk of obesity, according to a spokesperson with Clark County Combined Health District.

The health district said choosing to walk or ride a bike helps reduce air pollution caused by automobiles.

Communities that see higher rates of walking and rolling tend to experience lower crash rates for all modes of transportation, the district said.

National Walk & Bike to School Day promotes a healthier lifestyle, reduce environmental impact, and foster safer communities.

