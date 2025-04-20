Governor orders flags half-staff in honor of Ohio first responder hit, killed in line of duty

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Flags are flying half-staff in honor of a first responder who was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that Town and County Fire District Lieutenant Paul Charles Mickolick, 43, was hit and killed while helping a driver that was stuck in a ditch Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the state of Ohio be lowered in honor of Mickolick.

Flags at all public buildings and grounds throughout Wayne County, Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Towner were lowered to half-staff yesterday.

They will remain lowered until sunset of the day of Mickolick’s funeral.

All other public building and ground throughout the state may fly their flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

Mickolick was helping a pick-up truck driver who had gotten stuck in a ditch when he and the pickup truck driver were hit by a Cadillac that had gone off the right side of the road into the ditch.

Both Mickolick and the pick-up truck driver were taken to the hospital, but Mickolick died from his injuries, News Center 7 previously reported.

The pick-up truck driver was flown by a medical helicopter to Akron General with serious injuries.

Details on upcoming memorial services, department honors, and ways the public can support Mickolick’s family will be announced in the coming days.

