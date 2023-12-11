Goodwill Easterseals hosts first mental health summit

TROTWOOD — A new, local mental health summit is hoping to bring awareness on the importance of mental health awareness and available resources in the community, according to a spokesperson from Goodwill Easterseals.

>> Security increased following threat sent local schools, across Ohio

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley hosted its first annual mental health summit Monday at the West Campus Service Center in Trotwood.

The summit touched on various topics including:

Mental health and spirituality

Youth mental health

Peer recovery supports

Self-care

Mental health resources in Montgomery County and discussion panel

The event featured keynote speaker, Head Coach of the University of Dayton Women’s Basketball Tamika Williams-Jeter, the spokesperson said.

>> Local school district, community mourn loss of kindergarten teacher

She shared the importance of mental health as a coach, and how UD incorporates mental wellness into its programing.

According to the Ohio Department of Mental Health, one out of five people in the United States has a mental illness.

“It is essential to draw attention to all communities, especially marginalized and minority communities, to help break the stigma of mental illness,” the spokesperson said.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley provides more than 40 programs to meet numerous human service needs throughout the community.

©2023 Cox Media Group