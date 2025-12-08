Goo Goo Dolls bringing tour to Miami Valley next year

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Goo Goo Dolls are set to embark on a U.S. tour in 2026, joined by Neon Trees, with a performance scheduled in the Miami Valley.

The band will play at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Aug. 12.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the public starting at 10 AM on Friday, Dec. 12, through Ticketmaster and the Rose Music Center Box Office.

The band’s 1998 hit song “Iris” has gone viral on TikTok, is now Certified Diamond, and has accumulated over 5 billion streams worldwide.

Formed in Buffalo, NY, in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide and received four Grammy nominations.

More information about the show can be found here.

