‘Going to make it happen;’ More and more people traveling this season despite rising travel costs

Summer vacations are right around the corner, with Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of the travel season.

While inflation and costs remain higher than we’ve seen in years people are still booking trips. Here’s how people are planning to pay for them LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Leanne and her family are used to filling up the tank and hitting the road for summer vacations, but this year they are staying put.

“We just have family here so we stay here and don’t travel,” Leanne said.

But that is not the trend they are seeing at AAA Dayton South. Vacation bookings are up, including a 30% increase in Regional trips.

“We’re hearing a lot of people saying, you know, it’s been several years since we’ve gotten out of the house and this is the year we’re going to make it happen,” AAA Dayton South Store Manager Richard Embry said. “We’re seeing a lot of people checking off bucket list of places they want to go.”

