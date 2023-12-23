‘Godspeed and farewell;’ Hear fallen Preble County deputy’s end of watch transmission

PREBLE COUNTY — The “end of watch” radio transmission for Preble County Deputy Josh Hamilton was broadcasted at the conclusion of his funeral services on Saturday.

Funeral services took place at Pentecostal Tabernacle at 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, followed by a procession to escort Hamilton’s remains to Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Around 1 p.m. Hamilton’s end-of-watch call was played.

“Deputy Joshua Hamilton was a true public servant. We thank you for your dedication and six-plus years of service to the United States Military and the citizens of Preble County. You are clear to remain with the Lord forever. The Joshua Hamilton is Signal 43. End of watch on December 18, 2023. Thank you, godspeed and farewell.”

He is survived by his parents and 10-year-old daughter.

