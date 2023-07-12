Girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huber Heights Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Brandt Pike.

Huber Heights Police Sergeant Josh Fosnight said the girl was hit and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene after the crash.

“There is nothing at this time that suggests speed or impairment were causes of the crash,” Fosnight said.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

