Getting calls saying you must pay to avoid arrest?

PREBLE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned people of an ongoing scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that residents have received calls from scammers asking for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Just a friendly reminder that we will NEVER call you to ask for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty,” the sheriff’s office said.

They added that if anyone gets these calls, hang up and contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 456-6262.

“We can easily verify that it is a SCAM!!!!”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group